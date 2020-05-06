Australia’s Perth Mint Celebrates Kookaburras

Although the popular Brisbane Money Expo did not take place this year due to quarantine restrictions related to COVID-19, a special issue coin planned for unveiling at the show is now available to collectors.

The coin is the result of a collaboration between The Perth Mint, of Australia, the Expo organizers, and the Australasian Numismatic Dealer’s Association. Also, it honors the 30th anniversary of Australia’s Kookaburra bullion coin. The Perth Mint has released 2,000 of the 1-ounce silver coin, as a show of support for the Australasian Numismatic Dealer’s Association (ANDA), one of the collaborators in the project.

The Perth Mint in Australia teamed up with the Brisbane Money Expo and the ANDA to create the special issue Australian Kookaburra Bullion Coin. The coin’s designer is Jennifer McKenna, and both the obverse and reverse feature striking images of a kookaburra, which is a part of the kingfisher family of birds’ native to Australia.

The obverse of the coin features the image of a kookaburra on a tree stump surrounded by native foliage. Stuart Devlin created the kookaburra design originally, and it appeared on The Perth Mint’s 1990 Australian Kookaburra bullion coin as well. The obverse includes an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which was designed by Jody Clark.

The kookaburra image on the coin’s reverse shows the bird in full song perched on a roof as rays of a rising sun expand from the bottom right corner of the coin. Also featured on the reverse is a privy mark with a beautiful color image of a Cooktown orchid, which is the official floral emblem of Queensland.

Coin Specifics

Silver Content: 1 oz

Denomination (AUD): 1

Fineness: 99.99

Min. Gross Weight: 31.107 grams

Max. Diameter: 40.90mm

Maximum Thickness: 3.50mm

Mintage: 2,000

Price: AUD $59.90; USD $38.04

For more information about this and other new releases from The Perth Mint, visit www.perthmint.com.