Numismatist of the Century – John Albanese

Numismatist of the Century award winner John Albanese is the rare coin market’s most forceful leader and number one professional numismatist.

Albanese has over 40 years of experience in numismatics. In 1978, he opened his own coin company, and in 1980, he became head buyer for a leading coin firm that had average annual sales of $20 million.

Founding CAC & More…

John Albanese is best known today for founding the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC). He and CAC have rendered opinions on about $8 billion worth of rare coins. Coins that are, at minimum, “solid for the grade” are identified with a green CAC holographic sticker placed on the front of the coin’s holder. Under Albanese’s auspices, CAC Grading recently introduced a full-service grading and encapsulation company with over 150 coin industry co-founders.

In 1986, Albanese was one of the original founders of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). In 1987, he formed the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC).

In 2001, he created Intercept Shield with products designed to protect coins from corrosive gases. He founded the Numismatic Consumer Alliance (NCA) in 2005. NCA protects consumers and has assisted in the recovery of over $15 million lost by victims of coin market abuses.

Handling Rarities

Albanese has handled many of the greatest American rarities: a 1794 Specimen Silver Dollar, a unique Brasher Doubloon, five 1838-O Half Dollars, an 1804 Silver Dollar, three 1927-D Saint-Gaudens double eagles ($20 gold pieces), two 1894-S Silver Dimes and two 1913 Liberty Head Nickels.

In 1999, Albanese was one of two co-founders of the California Gold Marketing Group, LLC (CGMG) -the purchaser of the SS Central America gold hoard. In 2004, he was retained by Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. as the sole numismatic marketing strategist for the SS Republic coin collection. In October 2016, Albanese and CAC successfully marketed the gold coins from the 1715 Treasure fleet discovered off the coast of Florida.

Numismatic Accomplishments

Albanese served as an expert witness for the U.S. Postal Service and the Attorneys General in the States of New York and Minnesota. He also served as the sole numismatic advisor for the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation in the Tom Noe controversy. Under Albanese’s supervision, the State of Ohio received over $50 million for its remaining coins.

He received the Abe Kosoff Founder’s Award, the Sol Kaplan Award, was named to the PCGS CoinFacts Dealer Hall of Fame and was retained by eBay to develop standards for its third-party grading service listings. He received the prestigious Numismatic Literary Guild’s highest honor, the lifetime achievement Clemy.

In The Most Influential People in Numismatics 1960 -2020 (Amos Media, 2021) Albanese was named to the Top Ten Influencer list.

Coinage’s 14 Numismatists of the Century were named in its 2024 Book of Lists collector edition. They will be individually featured in issues of Coinage throughout 2024. The Book of Lists can be purchased online or at newsstands near you.