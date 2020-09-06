Issue Highlights: October-November 2020

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the Oct./Nov. 2020 issue of COINage. Plus, we’ve included some sample pages for you to enjoy.
• Are Markets for Rare U.S. Coins Poised to Skyrocket?: Profitable Coin Buying in An Age of Uncertainty. By Greg Reynolds
• Coin Collectors and Investors Are Still In the Money: Higher Gold and Adapting to the Internet Have Created Stunning Interest. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez
• Gold and Silver Are The Financial Future: Bullion Has Been Used As a Calamity Hedge in a Dangerous World for Centuries. By R.W. Julian
• The Nickel Behind the Nickel The Tale of Two Nickels, The Coin and The Metal. By Steve Voynick
Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, tips about virtual numismatic adventures and collecting excursions, and the NEW COINage Welcome column.
