Gold, Silver Prices Remain Lukewarm To Finish the Week

As mid-February draws to a close, gold and silver prices remain unexcited — and unexciting — with relatively little stirring investors. Gold prices dropped back below $1,800 earlier this week and are trading around $1,775 per ounce this morning, February 19. Meanwhile, silver remains around $27 per ounce, hovering just back of the levels attained a few weeks back during the silver squeeze, though nowhere near the highs some predicted in late January when throngs of investors turned to the metal.

Meanwhile, some of those who snapped up gold just prior to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden on January 20 seem particularly disillusioned. A great many of those gold investors pinned their investment hopes on expected market chaos with an incoming president whose policies differ greatly from outgoing President Donald Trump. However, the markets have seen more robust stock earnings on Wall Street and increasing normalcy across the economic scene in the past weeks, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This leaves many investors scratching their heads and wondering what to do next. Yes, bullion remains a safe-haven investment and fantastic insurance against inflation. But is it a time to buy? Hold? Sell? Every investor will need to make these decisions carefully as they consider their short-term and long-term financial goals. However, those who are in a buying mood continue relying on tried-and-true assets, such as pre-1965 90% silver U.S. coinage, pre-1933 U.S. gold, and bullion coinage from the United States and around the world. Such pieces enjoy crossover markets and usually offer superior liquidity.