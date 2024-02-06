CAC Coins Bring Premiums in January 2024

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during January 2024 and in a live auction in Dallas County, Texas. Here are ten examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. On Jan. 7, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1936 York County, Maine, commemorative half dollar for $451. Three seconds later at 07:19:27 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 York County half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $305.80.

2. On Jan. 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-61 1912 $2.5 gold coin for $720. In Jan. 7, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-61 1912 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $534.60

3. On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1796 quarter for $156,000. On Aug. 15, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1796 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $87,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies. Market levels for AU-58 grade 1796 quarters were just a little higher in January 2024, if higher at all, than they were during August 2023.

4. On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved VF-25 grade 1797 half dollar for $81,000. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded VF-25 1797 half, without a CAC sticker, for $51,600. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies. Market levels for these were not higher in January 2024 than they were in May 2023.

5. On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Fine-12 (twelve) grade 1794 silver dollar for $216,000. A year earlier, on Jan. 12, 2023, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded VF-25 (twenty-five) 1794 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $204,000. Market levels for circulated 1794 dollars did not increase over the year 2023. A CAC-approved Fine-12 grade coin thus brought more than another 1794 dollar that was PCGS graded three increments higher (15, 20, 25), without a CAC sticker. Generally, a VF-25 grade 1794 dollar has been thought to be worth a premium of more than 30% over a Fine-12 grade 1794 dollar.

6. On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1812 $5 gold coin for $50,400. On Aug. 24, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1812 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $28,800. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies. Market levels for these were higher in August 2022 than they were in January 2024.

7. On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1861 Clark, Gruber & Co. $2.5 gold coin for $84,000. Two years earlier, on Jan. 14, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1861 Clark, Gruber & Co. $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $38,400. Market levels for Clark, Gruber & Co. and other privately issued gold coins might have been as much as 12.5% higher in January 2024 than they were in January 2022. Certainly, the increase in market levels for pioneer gold would not account for the difference between $84,000 and $38,400.

8. On Jan. 14, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar for $4235. On Jan. 28, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3307.70.

9. On Jan. 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1937-D half dollar for $2970. On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1937-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2009.70.

10. On Jan. 28, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1922 Peace silver dollar for $205.70. Three seconds earlier, at 06:45:27 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1922 Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $103.50.

