ANA Accepting Scholarship Applications

2021 marks the eighth year the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is accepting applications for its college scholarship program.

The ANA scholarship fund was established in 2014 to support a graduating high school senior who is also a member of the ANA in their educational aspirations. The $1,000 scholarship can be used for used for tuition, books, or supplies directly related to class requirements, at the university, community college, or trade school within the United States. Up to two scholarships may be awarded annually and are selected based on numismatic merit and financial need.

In addition to membership in the ANA, applicants must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least a 3.0, and two letters of recommendation must be sent on the applicant’s behalf directly to the ANA, separate from the application.

“The ANA’s primary goal is education,” said Rod Gillis, the ANA’s education director. “Generally, students who are involved in numismatics are the best and brightest scholars. It stands to reason that we should do all that we can to invest in our members at such a critical time in their lives.”

Applications must be postmarked by March 12, 2021 and sent to: ANA College Scholarship Committee c/o Rod Gillis, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.

For more information, contact Gillis at gillis@money.org or call 719-482-9845.