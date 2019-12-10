2019-S American Silver Eagle Sells For More Than $14,000!

The 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof American Silver Eagle coin keeps making waves in the marketplace. After selling out in a matter of minutes following its November 14 release from the United States Mint, which sold it for $65.95, numerous examples are selling for several thousand dollars. And now, one specimen took $14,001!

This outstanding piece, dual encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) with the coin and its matching serialized Certificate of Authenticity, #00016, drummed up 36 bids on eBay. The coin grades PCGS PR70, and its COA is autographed by Directory of the United States Mint David J. Ryder.

While this particular specimen boasts a low serial number and is hand signed by the US Mint director, it’s not the only 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof ASE to sell for many multiples of its issue price. Most of these 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof ASEs are selling for between $1,000 and $2,000, and many dealers can’t even keep these coins in stock at those prices.

It helps that this coin was an immediate hit from the get-go, and its total mintage is only 30,000 pieces — lower than the series key date, the 1995-W Proof ASE, which had a mintage of 30,125. That coin today trades for averages between $3,000 and $5,000.

Who’s to say now if the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof ASE will still be trading hands for four- or five-figure prices two decades from now, as the 1995-W Proof ASE is today. But one thing is for certain: the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof ASE is a hit with collectors, and this kind of excitement is a good thing for our hobby!