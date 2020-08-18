Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz Selected As 2020 Numismatic Literary Guild Clemy Winners

August 18, 2020 — Respected researchers and award-winning numismatic authors Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz have received yet another prestigious award. They have been selected as the joint 2020 recipients of The Clemy, the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (www.NLGonline.org).

“The Clemy is a coveted, annual award presented in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild,” explained NLG Executive Director Ron Guth.

Founded in 1968, the NLG is a nonprofit organization open to any editors, reporters, authors, writers, catalogers, webmasters, bloggers, or producers of audio or video involving all forms of money, medals, tokens, and other numismatic collectibles. Information about applying for NLG membership is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.

The organization’s annual awards presentation, known as “The Bash,” was scheduled for August 6, 2020 in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money. However, because of the convention’s cancelation due to the pandemic, the NLG awards were announced this year with an online video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDDxpw09zAI&t=154s. The video was produced by NLG member Charles Morgan of CoinWeek.com.

Here is a list of the 2020 award categories and winner as compiled by NLG awards coordinator David W. Lange.

BEST SPECIALIZED BOOKS United States or Early American Coins

Winston Zack – Bad Metal: Copper and Nickel Circulating Contemporary Counterfeit United States Coins

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

Peter Van Alfen & Ute Wartenberg – White Gold: Studies in Early Electrum Coinage

World Coins (1500 to Date)

Charles Morgan & Hubert Walker – 100 Greatest Modern World Coins

United States Paper Money

Dennis Schafluetzel & Tom Carson – Tennessee Obsolete Paper Money 1800-1959

World Paper Money

(no entries)

Tokens & Medals

Michael Ross – Jacques Wiener’s Most Remarkable Edifices of Europe

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

(no entries)

Numismatic History or Personalities

Roger W. Burdette – Girl on the Silver Dollar

BOOK OF THE YEAR

Daryl J. Haynor – United States Classic Gold Coins of 1834-1839

NUMISMATIC FEATURE ARTICLES Early American Coins

Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies – Journal of Early American Numismatics

U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)

Tom DeLorey & Dan Owens – Not a Ghost of a Chance – The Numismatist

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

Thomas A. Palmer – From the Sublime to the Ridiculous – The Numismatist

World Coins (1500 to Date)

Lianna Spurrier – Japanese Bar Money – CoinWeek.com

U.S. Paper Money

Jim Wells – Mind Your Business – The Numismatist

World Paper Money

(no entries)

Tokens & Medals

David Schenkman – Numismatics of the Civil War Era – Civil War Token Journal

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

Steve Roach – Evaluating Quality – Coin World

Numismatic History or Personalities David Bowers – John J. Ford: A Life in Three Portraits – Journal of Early American

Numismatics

James L. Miller Memorial Award – Article or Story of the Year

Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies – Journal of Early American Numismatics

NUMISMATIC COLUMNS Early American Coins

Ray Williams – Early American Money – The Numismatist

U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)

David W. Lange – USA Coin Album

Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)

NGC Ancients – NGC eNews

World Coins (1500 to Date)

Peter Anthony – Chinese Coins – NGC eNews

Paper Money

Wendell Wolka – Paper Money – The Numismatist

Tokens & Medals

David Schenkman – Tokens and Medals – The Numismatist

Numismatic Investment or Marketplace

Steve Roach – Coin Values Market Analysis – Coin World

Ed Reiter Memorial Award For Best Column – Numismatic Publications

David Schenkman – Tokens and Medals – The Numismatist

The Maurice M. Gould Memorial Award for Best Column – Non-Numismatic Publications (no entries)

PERIODICALS Best Investment Newsletter

Liberty’s Outlook – Patrick A. Heller

Best Professional Periodical

COINage – Antoinette Rahn & Scott Travers, Editors

Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Large Circulation

The Numismatist – Barbara Gregory, Editor

Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Small Circulation

The Gobrecht Journal, Bill Bugert, Editor

WEBSITES Best Online News Website

(no entries)

b. Best Dealer or Industry Website

Stack’s/Bowers

Best Non-Trade Website

Newman Numismatic Portal

Best Numismatic Social Media Platform or Coin Collector Forum

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation

Best Blog

Scott Barman – Coin Collector’s Blog

AUCTION OR FIXED-PRICE CATALOGS Best U.S. Coin Auction Catalog

Heritage Auctions – FUN Platinum Night

Best World Coin Auction Catalog

Heritage Auctions – New York International Platinum Night

Best Paper Money Auction Catalog

Stack’s/Bowers – The D. Brent Pogue Collection VI

Best Book or Exonumia Auction Catalog

Stack’s/Bowers – The John W. Adams Collection

AUDIO-VISUAL Radio

Patrick A. Heller – Things You Know that aren’t So – 1320 WILS

Audio

Coin World Podcast

Television

(no entries)

Short Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial

Lianna Spurrier – Getting to Know Eric P. Newman – Newman Numismatic Portal

Long Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial

(no entries)

Still Photography

Philip Arnold

Software or App

Heritage Live

SPECIAL AWARDS Lee Martin Founder’s Award – Best All-Around Portfolio

Steve Roach

Clement F. Bailey Memorial Award

(no entries)

The Ribbit

Jeff Garrett

The Clemy

Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz