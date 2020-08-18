Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz Selected As 2020 Numismatic Literary Guild Clemy Winners

August 18, 2020 — Respected researchers and award-winning numismatic authors Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz have received yet another prestigious award. They have been selected as the joint 2020 recipients of The Clemy, the highest honor given by the Numismatic Literary Guild (www.NLGonline.org).
“The Clemy is a coveted, annual award presented in recognition of writing skill, dedication to numismatics, sense of humor and dedication to the Numismatic Literary Guild,” explained NLG Executive Director Ron Guth.
Founded in 1968, the NLG is a nonprofit organization open to any editors, reporters, authors, writers, catalogers, webmasters, bloggers, or producers of audio or video involving all forms of money, medals, tokens, and other numismatic collectibles. Information about applying for NLG membership is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.
The organization’s annual awards presentation, known as “The Bash,” was scheduled for August 6, 2020 in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money. However, because of the convention’s cancelation due to the pandemic, the NLG awards were announced this year with an online video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDDxpw09zAI&t=154s. The video was produced by NLG member Charles Morgan of CoinWeek.com.
Here is a list of the 2020 award categories and winner as compiled by NLG awards coordinator David W. Lange.
- BEST SPECIALIZED BOOKS
- United States or Early American Coins
Winston Zack – Bad Metal: Copper and Nickel Circulating Contemporary Counterfeit United States Coins
- Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
Peter Van Alfen & Ute Wartenberg – White Gold: Studies in Early Electrum Coinage
- World Coins (1500 to Date)
Charles Morgan & Hubert Walker – 100 Greatest Modern World Coins
- United States Paper Money
Dennis Schafluetzel & Tom Carson – Tennessee Obsolete Paper Money 1800-1959
- World Paper Money
(no entries)
- Tokens & Medals
Michael Ross – Jacques Wiener’s Most Remarkable Edifices of Europe
- Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
(no entries)
- Numismatic History or Personalities
Roger W. Burdette – Girl on the Silver Dollar
- BOOK OF THE YEAR
Daryl J. Haynor – United States Classic Gold Coins of 1834-1839
- NUMISMATIC FEATURE ARTICLES
- Early American Coins
Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies – Journal of Early American Numismatics
- U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)
Tom DeLorey & Dan Owens – Not a Ghost of a Chance – The Numismatist
- Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
Thomas A. Palmer – From the Sublime to the Ridiculous – The Numismatist
- World Coins (1500 to Date)
Lianna Spurrier – Japanese Bar Money – CoinWeek.com
- U.S. Paper Money
Jim Wells – Mind Your Business – The Numismatist
- World Paper Money
(no entries)
- Tokens & Medals
David Schenkman – Numismatics of the Civil War Era – Civil War Token Journal
- Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
Steve Roach – Evaluating Quality – Coin World
- Numismatic History or Personalities
- David Bowers – John J. Ford: A Life in Three Portraits – Journal of Early American
Numismatics
- James L. Miller Memorial Award – Article or Story of the Year
Christopher McDowell & Julia Casey – The Authentic Fugio Restrike Dies – Journal of Early American Numismatics
- NUMISMATIC COLUMNS
- Early American Coins
Ray Williams – Early American Money – The Numismatist
- U.S. Coins (1792 to Date)
David W. Lange – USA Coin Album
- Ancient or Medieval Coins (pre-1500)
NGC Ancients – NGC eNews
- World Coins (1500 to Date)
Peter Anthony – Chinese Coins – NGC eNews
- Paper Money
Wendell Wolka – Paper Money – The Numismatist
- Tokens & Medals
David Schenkman – Tokens and Medals – The Numismatist
- Numismatic Investment or Marketplace
Steve Roach – Coin Values Market Analysis – Coin World
- Ed Reiter Memorial Award For Best Column – Numismatic Publications
David Schenkman – Tokens and Medals – The Numismatist
- The Maurice M. Gould Memorial Award for Best Column – Non-Numismatic Publications
- (no entries)
- PERIODICALS
- Best Investment Newsletter
Liberty’s Outlook – Patrick A. Heller
- Best Professional Periodical
COINage – Antoinette Rahn & Scott Travers, Editors
- Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Large Circulation
The Numismatist – Barbara Gregory, Editor
- Best Club or Not-for-Profit Periodical – Small Circulation
The Gobrecht Journal, Bill Bugert, Editor
- WEBSITES
- Best Online News Website
(no entries)
- b. Best Dealer or Industry Website
Stack’s/Bowers
- Best Non-Trade Website
Newman Numismatic Portal
- Best Numismatic Social Media Platform or Coin Collector Forum
Numismatic Guaranty Corporation
- Best Blog
Scott Barman – Coin Collector’s Blog
- AUCTION OR FIXED-PRICE CATALOGS
- Best U.S. Coin Auction Catalog
Heritage Auctions – FUN Platinum Night
- Best World Coin Auction Catalog
Heritage Auctions – New York International Platinum Night
- Best Paper Money Auction Catalog
Stack’s/Bowers – The D. Brent Pogue Collection VI
- Best Book or Exonumia Auction Catalog
Stack’s/Bowers – The John W. Adams Collection
- AUDIO-VISUAL
- Radio
Patrick A. Heller – Things You Know that aren’t So – 1320 WILS
- Audio
Coin World Podcast
- Television
(no entries)
- Short Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial
Lianna Spurrier – Getting to Know Eric P. Newman – Newman Numismatic Portal
- Long Video – Commercial or Non-Commercial
(no entries)
Still Photography
Philip Arnold
- Software or App
Heritage Live
- SPECIAL AWARDS
- Lee Martin Founder’s Award – Best All-Around Portfolio
Steve Roach
- Clement F. Bailey Memorial Award
(no entries)
- The Ribbit
Jeff Garrett
- The Clemy
Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz