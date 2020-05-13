COINage Profile: 1982 No-P Roosevelt Dime

One of the most popular modern coin varieties is the 1982 no-P Roosevelt dime. Struck just two years after the Philadelphia Mint began stamping its “P” mintmark on all of its coins greater in face value than one cent in 1980, this no-mintmark dime is a scarce curiosity. Many of these coins first turned up in Sandusky, Ohio, and in fact possibly thousands were distributed at the landmark Cedar Point amusement park — self billed as “The Roller Coaster Capital of the World.”

The 1982 no-P Roosevelt dime is known with either softly struck or sharply struck details, with the latter far more desirable and scarce than the former. Based on die life estimates and the appearance of both strong- and soft-strike 1982 no mintmark dimes, numismatic experts believe perhaps 75,000 to 150,000 examples may exist. However, the exact number out there is unclear.

At any rate, these scarce 1982 dimes can be found in circulation — and that’s exactly where many have turned up. Circulated examples can bring $50 to $100, while pieces grading Mint State-65 trade upward of $150. The biggest prize is a fully struck specimen with Full Bands details, and these often command $500 or more.

*Image above courtesy of Heritage Auctions.