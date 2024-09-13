Numismatist of the Century

Charles C. Anderson, Sr., chairman emeritus of the Anderson Companies, was born in 1934 in Florence Alabama. His father, Clyde W. Anderson, dropped out of school at the age of 14, following his father’s death. To support his family, Clyde Anderson built a newsstand made from piano boxes and began selling newspapers. The newsstand became successful and Clyde moved to a storefront. Clyde’s son, Charles, grew up learning his father’s business as a paper carrier at age nine and later working in the newsstand during high school.

Anderson graduated from Coffee High School and was the football team co-captain. While attending Florence State Teachers College (now University of North Alabama), he worked in the family business and at Reynolds Metals Company. He earned a B.S. degree in 1956 with a major in marketing and a minor in economics.

In 1956, Anderson began working full time in the family business, which consisted of two newsstands and three wholesale trucks that distributed magazines and books in the North Alabama area. He was joined in the business in 1963 by his younger brother, Joel. In the early years, the company’s newsstands sold fireworks during the Christmas season. The fireworks business later expanded to include wholesale. In 1962, Anderson began a new business, importing fireworks and other merchandise.

In 1964, Anderson formed a sourcing company in Hong Kong that is today one of the largest exporters of fireworks from China. Anderson was one of the first business leaders in the United States to receive an invitation to trade with China in 1972, immediately after President Richard M. Nixon’s visit. All business segments grew rapidly in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1992, the company’s bookstores, Books-A-Million, Inc., became a public company.

Under Anderson’s leadership, four separate companies have emerged: Anderson Media, one of the leading in-store merchandisers in Walmart; TNT Fireworks, the largest distributor and merchandiser of fireworks in the U.S.; Books-A-Million, the second-largest bookstore chain in the nation; and Anderson Press, a book publisher focusing on the numismatic and sports markets.

After decades at the helm, Charles C. Anderson, Sr., now serves as chairman emeritus of the companies founded by the Anderson family.

Anderson and his late wife, Hilda, who passed away in 2020, had four sons: Charles, Jr.; Terry; Clyde and Harold. His sons learned the family businesses, developed a strong work ethic and now each serve as CEOs of the businesses. Under their leadership, the businesses have grown substantially. The family, together with three other local families, purchased First Southern Bank in 2017, of which Anderson serves as chairman.

Anderson served on the board of First National Bank of Florence for over 20 years, serving on both the loan and investment committees. A dedicated leader in his community and beyond, Anderson has served on the boards of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Heritage Trust Fund and was a charter member of the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board. He was named University of North Alabama Alumni of the Year in 1979.

A longtime supporter of the Salvation Army, Anderson served on its National Advisory Board. He was inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame in 2002, into the Alabama Academy of Honor in 2011 and into the Florence Walk of Honor in 2016. He was inducted into the Horatio Alger Association in 2015. Anderson was named by the 2016 Shoals Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year. He is a member of the University of Alabama President’s Cabinet and the President’s Cabinet at the University of North Alabama, his alma mater. In December 2018, Anderson was the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the University of North Alabama. With a shared interest in education, Anderson and his family have made many contributions to universities, schools and other charitable causes.

In November 2023, Anderson was elected as an honorary life fellow of the American Numismatic Society. It was around the same time that it was announced that Anderson Press sold book publisher Whitman to CDN Publishing.

