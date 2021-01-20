4 Extraordinary Colonial Coin Rarities Coming to Auction

By Antoinette Rahn

An incomparable collection of U.S. colonial coin rarities is coming to auction Thursday, Jan. 21.

The selection of coins is part of the storied Donald G. Partrick Collection, which Heritage Auctions has been offering at auction since 2015. Over more than 50 years, Mr. Partrick — with Jon Hansen’s assistance — amassed what many consider one of the most monumental collections of early U.S. colonial coins.

This coin carries the moniker of “The World’s Most Famous Coin,” and with good reason. New York-style doubloons are considered among the most important of the colonial coins. According to the Heritage Auction lot description, “The coins were produced to a high standard of weight and purity that served as an example for the gold coinage of this country (Brasher was employed as a contract-assayer for the newly established United States Mint in 1792). Ephraim Brasher’s artisanal expertise was recognized by next-door neighbor George Washington, who purchased his silverware for use on formal occasions and dinners of state.”

The Thursday, Jan. 21 auction marks just the third time the coin will come to auction since its discovery in 1848. Since its discovery, only four collectors have owned the featured coin. Learn more about this coin’s fascinating and extensive history: https://bit.ly/2Y1qrdb

Additional coin lots whose uniqueness shines through include….

For more information about the Donald G. Partrick Collection and a multitude of other coin and paper money auctions happening through Heritage Auctions, visit www.ha.com.